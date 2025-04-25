Former Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan grabbed the limelight once again on Thursday after he hinted at possible match-fixing in the ongoing IPL 2025. Junaid's remarks came after Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan was controversially dismissed against Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2025 match on Wednesday. In the third over by pacer Deepak Chahar, Kishan tried to play a shot towards the leg side but ended up missing it. Wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton collected it behind the stumps and Kishan decided to walk back to the dugout despite no appeals from the MI players.

On-field umpire Vinod Seshan was going to signal wide but decided to raise his finger in an instant as Kishan walked back. Later in the replay, it was shown that Kishan was actually not out as the ball did not make any connection with the bat.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Junaid posted a video of Ishan's dismissal and captioned it, "Daal mein kuch kaala hai (Something is suspicious)."

However, this is not the first time that IPL 2025 came under the accusations of match-fixing. Last week, ad-hoc committee convener Jaydeep Bihani had accused Rajasthan Royals for the same after their loss against Lucknow Super Giants.

Following two successive narrow defeats from winning positions, RCA convener Bihani had alleged that Rajasthan Royals were involved in match-fixing in IPL 2025. These accusations have been firmly denied by the franchise.

Even when RR was facing the heat, former Pakistan cricketr Tanvir Ahmed cam forward and added fuel to the fire.

BCCI bolta ha humari IPL duniya ke sab say bari league ha, han woh tou ha lekin fixing bhi sab say bari hote ha ziyada tar tou teams fixers kay pass hain (BCCI says that IPL is the biggest league in the world. Yes, that is true, but the fixing in it is also the biggest. Most teams belong to fixers)," Tanvir had written on X.