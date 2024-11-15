Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj entered the record books on Friday as he became only the third bowler in the history of Ranji Trophy to claim all 10 wickets in an innings. Kamboj, 23, achieved the feat in the home team's Group C game against Kerala at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Rohtak. Kamboj ended with incredible figures of 10/49 in 30.1 overs. Kamboj played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League 2024, but was not retained as an uncapped player.

Premangshu Chatterjee of Bengal (10/20 vs Assam, 1956) and Pradeep Sundaram (10/78, Rajasthan v Vidarbha, 1985) of Rajasthan are the other two bowlers to have taken 10 wickets in an innings in the country's premier domestic tournament.

Overall, Kamboj is the sixth Indian bowler to grab a 10-wicket haul in First-Class cricket. The legendary Anil Kumble, Subhash Gupte and Debashish Mohanty are the others on the list.

The pacer entered the third day's play with eight wickets to his name and claimed the wickets of Basil Thampi and Shoun Roger to complete the remarkable feat.

As a result, Kerala were all out for 291 in their first innings.

While running through the Kerala batting line-up, Kamboj also went past 50 First-Class wickets in 19 matches.

Kamboj, who was picked by Mumbai Indians for the 2024 IPL after an impressive domestic season, recently represented the India A in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup tournament in Oman.

Kamboj was among the leading wicket-takers with 17 scalps from 10 matches as Haryana went on to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy title for the first time.

This season he became only the third pacer to record an eight-wicket haul in the Duleep Trophy, behind Mohanty (10/46) and Ashok Dinda (8/123).

Kamboj has 23 wickets from 15 List-A games to his name.

Best bowling figures in Ranji Trophy history:

10/20 – Premangshu Chatterjee – Bengal v Assam (1956-57)

10/49 – Anshul Kamboj – Haryana v Kerala (2024-25)

10/78 – Pradeep Sunderam – Rajasthan v Vidarbha (1985-86).

List of Indian bowlers with 10-wicket haul in First-Class cricket:

10/20 – Premangshu Chatterjee – Bengal v Assam (1956-57) - Ranji Trophy

10/46 – Debasis Mohanty – East Zone v South Zone (2000-01) - Duleep Trophy

10/49 – Anshul Kamboj – Haryana v Kerala (2024-25)

10/74 - Anil Kumble – India v Pakistan (1999) -- Kotla -- Test match

10/78 – Pradeep Sundaram – Rajasthan v Vidarbha (1985-86) - Ranji Trophy

10/78 – Subhash Gupte – Bombay v Pakistan Combined Services and Bahawalpur XI (1954-55)

