Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has shared his strong opinion on the ongoing non-striker run-out debate, highlighting a recent incident involving Rishabh Pant during an IPL 2025 match. Speaking about the controversial incident, Hayden supported Pant's decision to withdraw the appeal, calling it the right move in the spirit of the game. While maintaining that the dismissal is within the rules, Hayden said he wouldn't want to be part of a match where such a moment decides the outcome. His comments have added a fresh layer to the long-standing “spirit vs rules” debate in cricket.

“I think on that particular occasion, Rishabh Pant did the right thing,” Hayden said. “You don't want to be a part of a game where it's just adjudicated on by a dismissal such as that. Look, I don't have a problem with that dismissal as such because I don't think he was trying for a run.

"He basically just sort of fell out of his crease in the expectation that the ball was going to be delivered. And look, I don't have a problem with that dismissal as such because I don't think he was trying for a run. It wasn't like he was taking a good run up and charging off two and three metres," he added.

Digvesh rathi run-out jitesh at non-striker end but Then Rishabh Pant took the appeal back and Jitesh hugged Pant



Hello my dear pant

You had already won my heart, but today you made me cry.



Thankyou @RishabhPant17pic.twitter.com/CtnpL6JeMH — khabresh (@khab_resh) May 27, 2025

The former opener, known for his fearless playing style and straightforward opinions, clarified that while the run-out is well within the laws of the game, context and intent matter. While acknowledging that bowlers might have a different view, Hayden appreciated Pant's gesture, calling it an example of upholding the true spirit of cricket.

Hayden's statement reflects a balanced stance, supporting the rule but emphasising sportsmanship and intent. His support for Pant reinforces the idea that while winning is important, how the game is played matters just as much.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)