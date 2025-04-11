Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have officially announced franchise icon MS Dhoni's return as captain of the team for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Dhoni will look to steady the ship with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out for the rest of the season, owing to an elbow injury. CSK are currently struggling with just one win in five matches and sit ninth in the IPL 2025 points table with a net run rate of -0.889.

While Dhoni's return to leadership will give extra motivation to the team, former CSK wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa feels the change in guard wont necessarily guarantee success.

"I don't think him being captain is going to automatically turn the tide for CSK. There are a lot of gaps in that side, right? Well, how do you fix that? How do you cover for a solid batter like Rutu, who seems like the only one finding some form?" Uthappa said after the game between RCB and Delhi Capitals.

Speaking on Gaikwad's replacement in the batting department, Uthappa backed Rahul Tripathi to return at no. 3 for the five-time champions.

"We have Devon Conway, who showed some form in the previous game against Punjab - he scored 69* before getting retired out. Rachin has been a little patchy since the IPL began. You have Rahul Tripathi, who I think will have to come in at number three right now," he added.

Dhoni will lead CSK for the first time this season against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home on Friday. However, Uthappa feels Dhoni will have a lot to address in order to revive CSK's hopes.

"Who do they replace to bring in Ruturaj, and what kind of performance will they produce? Sam Curran - does he come back into the fray, or not? There's just so much. So many moving pieces, and a lot will be revealed tomorrow. But will that be enough to revive CSK's hopes in this campaign?" Uthappa questioned.