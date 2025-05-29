Royal Challengers Bengaluru young star Swastik Chikara shared a hilarious video on social media, where he was seen lavishing praise on star batter Virat Kohli. RCB are currently one of the strongest teams of IPL 2025 and are highly likely to clinch their maiden title this season. After registering a big six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in their last league stage match, RCB finished in second place on the points table and set a Qualifier 1 match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.

In the video going viral on social media, the 20-year-old batter was seen clicking some pictures with Kohli in the dressing room. The RCB veteran then jokingly said, "Dimaag khaata rehta hai hamesha" (he keeps annoying me)."

Later in the video, Swastik showed one selfie to Kohli and then said that he will posting this picture on social media.

The video then concluded after Chikara said, "Bade bhai hai hamara. Jab mann kare, tab photo le dete hain" (He's my elder brother. Lets me click a picture with him whenever I want to).

Chikara was roped-in by RCB for Rs 30 lakhs during the mega auctions of IPL 2025. However, the aggressive top-order batter from Uttar Pradesh is yet to make his debut for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Talking about RCB, the Rajat Patidar-led side is all set to face the table-toppers Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2025 on Thursday in Mullanpur.

RCB are currently high on confidence as they recently registered an emphatic win over LSG in their last league stage match.

Opting to bowl, RCB bowlers faced a tough time as LSG posted a whopping total of 227/3 in 20 overs with skipper Rishabh Pant fighting his lean patch and hammering a century. However, the picture completely changed in the second innings as stand-in skipper Jitesh led from the front and took RCB home in just 18.4 overs.

Jitesh scored an unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls and helped his side register a comfortable win.