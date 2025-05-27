Former India wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni still wants to play for the franchise and he has the fire still burning within him to lift another title for the side. Although CSK ended their IPL 2025 campaign with a commanding win in their final league game, the 43-year-old struggled to replicate his past form. He managed 196 runs in 14 matches at an average of 24.50. His strike rate of 135.17 marked a significant drop from the explosive 220.55 he recorded in the previous season.

“It all depends on his health and how he feels. You have to understand that he really wants to play - the fire still burns. From what he said during the post-match presentation, it's clear that the fire still burns to win championships, to play out there in the middle. Now it's about going back and working on his body to bring it to the level he wants for the next IPL. If that doesn't happen, he'll call it before the mini-auction. If not, you'll see a tweet or an Instagram post," Uthappa said on JioStar.

After the win against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Dhoni continued the tradition of not confirming his participation for the next season. The wicketkeeper-batter left everyone in limbo over his return for the IPL 2026 season.

“I have 4-5 months to decide, there's no hurry. Need to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22. Will go back to Ranchi and enjoy a few bike rides. I am not saying I am done, nor saying I am coming back. I have the luxury of time. Will think about it and then decide,” said Dhoni in the post-match chat," Dhoni said after the match.

It was undoubtedly a forgettable season for the five-time champions, who finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time in their history. With just four wins to their name, CSK will be eager to build on the momentum from their final game and return to their usual standards in 2026.

