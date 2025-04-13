Story ProgressBack to home
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Karun Nair Misses Century, DC Still Cruise In Chase vs MI
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Karun Nair is close to his century as two-down DC are cruising in their chase of 206 runs vs MI
DC vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates, IPL 2025: Karun Nair is close to his century as two-down Delhi Capitals are cruising in their chase of 206 runs against Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Nair slammed his fifty in 22 balls. Earlier, Tilak Varma scored a gritty fifty as MI posted 205 for 5. Tilak slammed 59 off 33 balls with the help of 6 fours and 3 sixes. Ryan Rickelton (41), Suryakumar Yadav (40) and Naman Dhir (38 not out) also helped MI's cause. For Delhi, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 23 in four overs. Vipraj Nigam (2 for 41) also claimed two wickets. Earlier, DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl. (Live Scorecard)
Match 29, Indian Premier League, 2025, Apr 13, 2025
Play In Progress
DC
144/4 (12.4)
MI
205/5 (20.0)
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 11.37
Batsman
KL Rahul
4 (4)
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah
33/1 (2.4)
Mitchell Santner
21/1 (2)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of IPL 2025 match between DC and MI -
- 22:30 (IST)DC vs MI Live: OUT!Karn Sharma has dismissed Abhishek Sharma and that is a really good catch from Naman Dhir at square leg. He ran to his right and took the catch on the edge of the boundary line. Porel fell for 33 off 25 balls. Delhi Capitals need 87 runs in 58 balls.DC 119/2 (10.2)
- 22:28 (IST)DC vs MI Live: What a knock from Karun Nair!Karun Nair continues to punish the Mumbai Indians bowlers. He is thrasing every bowler without any respect. The right-handed batter now slammed Hardik Pandya for a six and a four in the over. A total of 13 runs came in it.DC 113/1 (10)
- 22:21 (IST)DC vs MI Live: Mumbai lose a review!8.3 - It was a loud shout for LBW against Karun Nair but umpire was unconvinced. Mumbai Indians then decided to go upstairs. Karun Nair went for a reverse-sweep and the ball hit his pad. While the impact was on the line of the stumps, ball-tracking suggested that it would missed the off-stump. MI lost a review.
- 22:07 (IST)DC vs MI Live: Fifty for Karun Nair!What an incredible comeback this is for Karun Nair! He made a comeback to IPL after three years and scored a 22-ball fifty. What makes it more intersting that he slammed India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for 18 runs in the over. Sensational stuff!DC 72/1 (6)
- 21:54 (IST)
- 21:46 (IST)DC vs MI Live: Poor from Trent Boult!This is extremely poor bowling from Trent Boult. He was hit for three fours by Karun Nair in the over and to add insult to injury, the left-arm pacer even bowled a wide that ran away for a four down the leg side. A total of 18 runs came off the over.DC 24/1 (2)
- 21:41 (IST)DC vs MI Live: Enough swing for Chahar!There was enough swing for Deepak Chahar in the first over. He picked up the wicket of Jake Fraser-McGurk and then also troubled Karun Nair in the over. Six runs came off the over. Mumbai Indians are off to a good start in first over.DC 6/1 (1)
- 21:37 (IST)
- 21:34 (IST)DC vs MI Live: Is Mumbai Indians' total good enough?"It was a bit sticky upfront, lucky to get a few away. We’ve got a competitive score on the board now. Nice to get a bit of confidence to get going. Hopefully our bowlers can stick at it and defend it. Hopefully it doesn’t change too much, there isn’t much dew, it should only get slower and lower. We need to target the stumps and target both edges. Bumrah is obviously a world class player, great to have him back. Little nervous to keep to him with the pace and swing," said Ryan Rickelton at innings break.
- 21:22 (IST)
- 21:13 (IST)
- 21:09 (IST)DC vs MI Live: A collison!Ashutosh Sharma and Mukesh Kumar collided with each other while trying to go for a catch inside the circle in between the short third man and backward point. Both of them have now been taken out of the ground after attending by the physio.MI 184/4 (18.2)
- 21:06 (IST)DC vs MI Live: FOUR!A fuller ball outside off stump from Mitchell Starc and Tilak Varma threw is bat to it. The ball went fine to the third man fence for a four. It was a really expensive over from Starc as he leaked 13 runs in it. Naman Dhir had slammed consecutive fours in it.MI 180/4 (18)
- 21:00 (IST)DC vs MI Live: Good review!Tilak Varma raced to his fifty in the over before a good review saved him. A fuller ball from Mohit Sharma hit the pad of Tilak. Umpire raised his finger over the LBW appeal but Tilak decided to go upstairs. Ball-tracking revealed that it was pitched outside leg stump.MI 167/4 (17)
- 20:52 (IST)DC vs MI Live: What an spell from Kuldeep!Kuldeep Yadav ends his quota of four overs with figures of 2 for 23. On a good batting track, this is a superb spell from Kuldeep. He kept all the Mumbai Indians batter in check and even dismissed set batters Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav.MI 154/4 (16)
- 20:47 (IST)DC vs MI Live: Good bowling!Vipraj Nigam gives just 8 runs in his final over and picks a wicket. He has returned figures of 2 for 41 in his quota of four overs. Delhi Capitals have managed to pull things back in the past couple of overs from Kuldeep and Vipraj. Mumbai Indians' hopes rely on set batter Tilak Varma.MI 146/4 (15)
- 20:20 (IST)DC vs MI Live: Impressive from Kuldeep!Kuldeep Yadav is bowling really well. He conceded only 6 runs in his second over. He even troubled an experienced batter like Suryakumar Yadav in the over. Both Tilak Varma and SKY were really cautious in their batting approach against the spinner.MI 94/2 (10)
- 20:16 (IST)DC vs MI Live: Timeout!9 runs came off Axar Patel's first over. Mumbai Indians are off to a good start but Delhi Capitals have still kept the team in check. Tilak Varma, who has come to the crease after the wicket of Ryan Rickelton, is looking in great touch tonight. Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, is also looking solid.MI 88/2 (9)
- 20:09 (IST)
- 20:07 (IST)DC vs MI Live: Expensive over from Vipraj!Vipraj Nigam has leaked 14 runs in his second over. Suryakumar Yadav started the over with a four before Ryan Rickelton slammed the fifth ball for a six. Mumbai Indians' scoring rate is over 10. Not a bad start for the side!MI 73/1 (7)
- 19:54 (IST)DC vs MI Live: OUT!Rohit Sharma is gone! That is a brilliant review from Delhi Capitals. It was legbreak from Vipraj Nigam and Rohit Sharma went for a slog-sweep. He missed it completely but umpire was unconvinced. Vipraj was however confident and so was his captain Axar Patel. They went upstairs and ball tracking revealed it would have hit the leg stump.MI 47/1 (5)
- 19:45 (IST)
- 19:33 (IST)DC vs MI Live: FOUR!Ryan Rickelton is off the mark with a four. It was a fuller ball from Mitchell Starc on the pads of the southpaw and he flicked it through the cow corner for a boundary. This pitch looks really good to bat on. That is what the early signs suggest.MI 5/0 (0.3)
- 19:21 (IST)DC vs MI Live: Focus on Rohit Sharma!With just 38 runs to his name across four matches, Rohit Sharma has had a poor start to Indian Premier League 2025. Can he change his fortune in this game? Mumbai Indians badly need a fiery start from their ex-captain as the team has also struggled in the ongoing season.
- 19:07 (IST)DC vs MI Live: Here are the Playing XIs -Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh KumarMumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
