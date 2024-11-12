Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might be targeting a 17-year-old batter in the IPL 2025 mega auction. CSK have reportedly invited Mumbai's 17-year-old opener Ayush Mhatre for a selection trial before the auction. Reports suggest that none other than legendary India and CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was left impressed by Mhatre. The fifth round of the Ranji Trophy ends on November 16, giving CSK eight days to evaluate Mhatre if he comes for the trial.

As per a report by The Times of India, Mhatre not only caught the eyes of CSK's talent scouts, but also of MS Dhoni. As a result, Mhatre has been invited by CSK for a trial following the end of the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy 2024 season (on November 16), and before the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. There is a six-day gap between the two.

This would allow CSK ample time to evaluate Mhatre before the mega auction on November 24 and 25.

Mhatre made his first-class debut for Mumbai in the Irani Cup game against Rest of India. Opening the batting alongside Prithvi Shaw, Mhatre managed 19 and 14 runs in the two innings respectively.

Mhatre's numbers for Mumbai so far are decent, but do not stand out. He has made 321 runs in five games at an average 35.66, slamming one ton and one half-century. His century was an impressive 176 against Maharashtra.

The report states that CSK Managing Director and CEO Kasi Viswanathan had requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to allow Mhatre to attend a trial at their CSKHPC Navalur grounds.

CSK will enter the mega auction with a purse of Rs 55 crore, having retained Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube and Dhoni. Should they choose to buy Mhatre, the youngster could emerge as an option at the top of the order, alongside captain Gaikwad.