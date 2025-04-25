Chennai Super Kings are in a miserable state in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After facing defeats in six out of eight matches, the five-time champions are stuck at the bottom of the points table. As their chances of making it to the playoffs are almost negligible, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has urged his team to follow the footsteps of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and win the remaining six matches to keep their hopes of alive.

In IPL 2024, RCB made a memorable comeback as after losing six games back-to-back, they won the remaining six games on the trot and reached the playoffs. Interestingly, they defeated CSK in their last league stage match and to reach the next knockouts.

"We're still hopeful of winning 6 out of 6, and some will giggle at that, but RCB set a blueprint for that the year before. So while there's still a chance, we have one eye on making sure that we think the best players for this game coming up will play, but we're also aware that if it doesn't work out, that we've got to make the most of what has been a poor season," said Fleming during a pre-match press conference.

"And the work we did a couple of times, we were in this position in the past set us up to win the title the following year. So we're certainly aware of what needs to be done and how we can go about it," he added.

Fleming further stated that the team cannot waste any given opportunity now and will look to give its 100 per cent in every upcoming match.

"And when that time comes, we will make sure there is no stone left unturned to get things right. There won't be a wasted game or an opportunity in the next few weeks, and the players know that as well. And that creates opportunity and creates a bit of competition within. We won't let any time go to waste," said Fleming.

CSK will now be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL 2025 match on Friday at Chepauk.