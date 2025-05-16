The Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume on May 17, just a week after it was suspended over escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. The IPL was halted on May 8 after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off. Since the two countries have agreed on a ceasefire, the BCCI took the call to resume the tournament, but with a revised schedule. As per the latest changes, the IPL 2025 final will be played on June 3, instead of the May 25.

However, the BCCI is yet to take a call on the venue for the final, which was initially scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens, the home of defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Reports have been circulating that the final might be shifted away from Kolkata due to weather concerns.

However, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has made a last gasp attempt to retain the hosting rights for the final.

According to a report in RevSportz, the CAB has submitted reports from the Regional, as well as India Meteorological Department (IMD) to BCCI, saying that it is impossible to predict weather conditions for June 3.

The report added that people withing the CAB believe that moving the matches and IPL final away from Kolkata based on weather predictions isn't fair.

"We remain confident that things will work out because we have done a very good job in organising everything. Also, you can't predict weather patterns so early, and we have submitted all official documents to this effect," the report said.

The first match upon the resumption of the league will be between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru on May 17.

The six venues for league matches as per the revised schedule will be: Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

The venues for the playoff matches will be announced at a later date.

(With PTI Inputs)