Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli took extra responsibility during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match against Punjab Kings on Thursday and ended up executing a brilliant plan to dismiss Priyansh Arya. There were glimpses of 'Captain' Kohli as his energy on the field was visible and he kept speaking to the fielders as well as bowlers besides helping skipper Rajat Patidar set the field. In a moment that has gone viral on social media, Virat was seen signalling to pacer Yash Dayal where to bowl against Priyansh. Virat asked Dayal to invite the batter to play a drive and the left-hander ended up hitting the ball straight to Krunal Pandya. Kohli kept making field placements and even earned praise from the commentators.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru raced to their first Indian Premier League final since 2016 with an eight-wicket pounding of Punjab Kings in a lopsided Qualifier 1 on Thursday.

Punjab Kings' ultra-aggressive approach backfired on the day as RCB skittled out the home team for 101 in 14.1 overs.

RCB, who are yet to win the IPL despite reaching three finals (2009, 2011, 2016) since the league's inception in 2008, gunned down the small target in 10 overs courtesy a belligerent fifty from opener Phil Salt (56 not out off 27). With a near perfect performance, RCB marched to the title clash scheduled in Ahmedabad on June 3.

Punjab Kings, who reached the play-offs for the first time since 2014, will get another shot at reaching the final in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on June 1. The home team batters found it difficult to hit through the line but it seemed Salt was batting on a different surface, collecting boundaries for fun.

He ended up smashing six fours and three sixes including a crisp pull off pacer Arshdeep Singh. The match ended prematurely when RCB skipper Rajat Patidar slog swept Musheer Khan for a maximum.

(With PTI inputs)