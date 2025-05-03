Rashid Khan pulled off a sensational diving catch to leave everyone stunned during the IPL 2025 encounter between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. The experienced Afghanistan cricket team all-rounder ran almost 32 metres to complete a brilliant catch to dismiss Travis Head. During the fifth over of the SRH innings, Head completely miscued a shot off the bowing of Prasidh Krishna and the ball went high up in the air. Rashid, who was positioned at deep mid, ran backwards and pulled off the perfect dive to complete the catch. The commentators were impressed with the effort with some hailing it as the 'best catch of IPL 2025' and the video of the catch has gone viral on social media.

Gujarat Titans roared back to winning ways with a 38-run mauling of Sunrisers Hyderabad after Prasidh Krishna's outstanding bowling complemented Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler's explosive half-centuries in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

The result meant SRH are all but out of the playoffs race, even as GT boosted their prospects.

The trio of Gill, Buttler and Sai Sudharsan fired in unison to propel GT to 224 for six.

In reply, SRH were off to a good start too but could not sustain for long and were stopped at 186 for six. Abhishek Sharma top-scored for SRH with 74 off 41 balls.

This was after Gill blazed away to a 38-ball 76, and Sudharsan chipped in with a breezy 23-ball 48 while forging an opening stand of 87 runs in just 6.5 overs, following which Buttler took GT past 200 with his 64 off 37 deliveries.

Prasidh once again excelled with the ball for GT, finishing with excellent figures of 2/19 in 4 overs. The only cause of concern for GT this evening came when Ishant limped off the ground after failing to complete the final over.

(With PTI inputs)