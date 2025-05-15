With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to resume to resume on Saturday, May 17, legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar urged the BCCI the remaining 17 matches without cheerleaders and DJs. According to a report, the BCCI is now seriously considering the suggestion made by Gavaskar. IPL 2025 was suspended for a week on May 8 amid cross-border tensions with Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The heinous attack claimed the lives of as many as 26 civilians.

According to a report in India Today, the BCCI will soon take a call on staging the remainder of IPL 2025 without entertainment and glamour.

"The Indian cricket board will make a decision after Sunil Gavaskar urged the BCCI to stage the remaining 17 matches without cheerleaders and DJs," the report said.

As a gesture for those who died during the Pahalgam attack, Gavaskar felt that there should not be any entertainment (apart from the sport on display) in the remaining IPL 2025 matches.

"What I would really like to see is, these are the last few matches. I think we have had about 60 games or thereabouts. I think it is the last 15 or 16 games. I would sincerely... because of what has happened and some families have lost their near and dear ones, I would like all the show-sha baji that goes with it to not be there. Just the game to be played. Let there be crowd but no music. Let's not have the DJs screaming in the middle of an over. None of that," Gavaskar told Sports Today.

"Let's just have a tournament, the balance of a tournament. No dancing girls, nothing. Just cricket would be a really nice way to respect the sentiment of the families who have lost their near and dear ones."

It is worth pointing out that the match during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, players from both teams donned black armbands to mourned the victims, while there were also no cheerleaders and fireworks.

The players had also observed a minute's silence to pay their respects to those affected by the incident that has drawn international condemnation.