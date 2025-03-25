Ashutosh Sharma powered Delhi Capitals (DC) to an incredible victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025, smashing 66 off 31 balls. Walking in to bat with DC struggling at 65/5, Ashutosh was the backbone as they chased down 210 with three balls to spare. This is not the first time Ashutosh has starred in dramatic run chases, having done the same for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025. It is a sensational turnaround for the 26-year-old, who once had to battle depression after being brutally dropped by a former coach.

The former coach, widely reported to be current Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Chandrakant Pandit, had left out Ashutosh from his domestic side Madhya Pradesh's team.

The drop had happened despite stellar performances from Ashutosh, which had caused the powerful finisher to almost lose his love for the game.

"There was a time when I wasn't even allowed to get a feel of the cricket ground," Ashutosh had said to PTI in 2024, after smashing 31 off 17 balls to help Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans.

"I would go to the gym and retire to my hotel room. I was sinking into depression and no one told me what my fault was. A new coach had joined Madhya Pradesh and he had strong likes and dislikes and despite scoring 90 odd in 45 balls in a trial match, I was dropped from the team," Ashutosh had said without naming the coach.

"I had three fifties in six Mushtaq Ali games in the previous season yet I wouldn't even be allowed to go to the ground. I was very depressed," Ashutosh had said.

From not being allowed on the cricket ground to now being the hero of IPL 2025's most dramatic run chase, Ashutosh Sharma has come a long way. From battling depression at a young age, with his cricket career at crossroads, Ashutosh can now embark on a career to become the next 'Chasemaster' of Indian cricket.

With PTI inputs