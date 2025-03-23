Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad defined the role of franchise icon MS Dhoni and his future in the league ahead of their campaign opener against arch-rival Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday. Dhoni, still going strong at 43, holds an integral spot in the hierarchy of the five-time champions. He has continued to perform the role of finisher for Chennai, but over the years, his capacity has significantly reduced. The veteran wicketkeeper comes out to bat for a couple of overs, flaunts his explosive power-hitting prowess, tries to hit every delivery out of the ground and returns to the dugout.

"I think his training is very much limited to whatever he tries to achieve. Or whatever his role would be in the IPL. So, it is pretty much very simple, focused on trying to hit as much sixes as possible and trying to get the right swing, trying to be in the best shape," Gaikwad said on the eve of the clash against MI as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"That is what I think initially he was trying to do. And then, I never thought he was out of shape, even on the first day. So, I think he is special, obviously, because he's done it for so many years. So, definitely, that always will be there. If you see now even Sachin Tendulkar is batting as great as he is right even now at the age of 50 [51]. So, I think still many years to go," he added.

Recently, Dhoni took a trip down memory lane and recalled his cricketing journey, which began in 2005. He went on to reveal how he sees himself playing for a couple of more years.

"I want to enjoy it how I did as a child when I was in school. When I lived in a colony, 4 o'clock (in the afternoon) was sports time, so we'll go and play cricket more often than not. But if the weather doesn't permit, we used to play football. I want to play with the same kind of innocence (but it is) easier said than done," he said at the launch of one of his apps last month.

With Dhoni still running and making his presence felt around the camp, CSK is deriving plenty of benefits from it.

Advertisement

"I mean, every day we get to see him. Obviously, it inspires [us] a lot. A lot of new players have joined the team and sometimes they, as professional cricketers, struggle to strike the ball as good as he is striking it right now," Gaikwad said.

Advertisement

"So, definitely, it inspires a lot of us, including myself, including everyone from the group. So, whatever he is doing at the age of 43, I think it is remarkable. It is really commendable," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)