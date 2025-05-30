Bollywood star and Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, was in attendance as Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for the IPL 2025 final with a win over Punjab Kings on Thursday. However, it was her friend who made a lot of fans curious and even left the social media abuzz. The woman was seated beside Anushka throughout the match, and they celebrated together at the end of the encounter. The woman in question is Malvika Nayak, a long-time friend of Anushka. This was not the first time that Malvika attended a match with her as she was seen during the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

According to a report by the Times of India, Malvika is an MBA graduate from Manipal Academy of Higher Education and currently oversees Business Development & Partnerships at Innoz Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Got it- her name is Malavika Nayak and her husband is Nikhil Sosale who has a Diageo background (that owns RCB) and also now he manages all brand and publicity for RCB. pic.twitter.com/RFumcrUUxH — KaustubhP (@causticcos) May 30, 2025

Coming to the match, A brilliant bowling show led by three-fers from Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood took Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their fourth final in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in a one-sided Qualifier 1 clash in the 2025 season at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

On a pitch that had ample stitching and extra bounce, everything went RCB's way, right from the toss, as leg-spinner Suyash and a returning Hazlewood took 3-17 and 3-21 respectively to rip apart the PBKS' power-packed batting line-up and bundle them out for just 101 in 14.1 overs. The duo was also supported by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, and Romario Shepherd, taking four wickets collectively to set the base for a dominating RCB win.

In the chase, opener Phil Salt scored a 23-ball fifty, his fastest half-century in the IPL, and sizzled with some exquisite stroke-play to be unbeaten on 56 off 27, as RCB completed the chase with 10 overs to spare. While RCB will now play their fourth IPL final on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, PBKS have another shot at making the final when they play Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator clash at the same venue on Sunday.

(With IANS inputs)