Emotions were flowing really high in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp as the side stormed into the final of Indian Premier League 2025 after an easy win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur on Thursday. RCB outplayed their opponents by bundling them out for 101 runs and then chasing it down in just 10 overs. It was the fourth time in history that RCB secured a place in the IPL final and first since 2016. Virat Kohli, one of the most expressive players on the ground, failed to hide his emotions and so was the case with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who was also present there in the ground.

9 years of waiting & #RCB are into the #TATAIPL Final! #RCB outclass #PBKS in #Qualifier1 with a thumping win to storm into the #TATAIPL Final in style!



P.S: Punjab will now meet the winner of the Eliminator!



UP NEXT in #IPLPlayoffs #GTvMI | Eliminator | FRI, 30th...

Punjab Kings' ultra-aggressive approach backfired on the day as RCB skittled out the home team for 101 in 14.1 overs.

RCB, who are yet to win the IPL despite reaching three finals (2009, 2011, 2016) since the league's inception in 2008, gunned down the small target in 10 overs courtesy a belligerent fifty from opener Phil Salt (56 not out off 27). With a near perfect performance, RCB marched to the title clash scheduled in Ahmedabad on June 3.

Punjab Kings, who reached the play-offs for the first time since 2014, will get another shot at reaching the final in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on June 1. The home team batters found it difficult to hit through the line but it seemed Salt was batting on a different surface, collecting boundaries for fun.

He ended up smashing six fours and three sixes including a crisp pull off pacer Arshdeep Singh.

The match ended prematurely when RCB skipper Rajat Patidar slog swept Musheer Khan for a maximum. Punjab Kings were blown away by RCB but Kyle Jamieson got the home crowd going for a brief period by bowling a stellar wicket maiden that included the wicket of Virat Kohli (12 off 12).

Number three Mayank Agarwal was left clueless in the same over with Jamieson getting the ball to swing away.

Earlier, the all-out attack strategy of the Punjab Kings contributed to their downfall after they were put in to bat. Their innings lasted just 14.1 overs. The RCB pace trio of Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/17) and Yash Dayal (2/26) exploited the conditions well before leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (3/17) made it worse for the opposition.

