Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu offered his perspective on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) current form and the learnings from their struggles in the ongoing Indian Premier League. "I know it's the lowest of lows, but it's also a great learning for CSK. If you rest on your laurels and don't keep an eye on the future, this is what can happen. From here on, they'll be very, very vigilant about evolving with the game. Even MS Dhoni has acknowledged that the game has moved on, and I'm sure he's already thinking about building a team for next year.

We've seen some shining lights in the batting line-up, particularly Brevis and Mhatre--those are real positives. Sometimes, it takes a season like this to ground a team and remind them that the game is always bigger than us. You have to stick to the basics and stay humble." JioStar expert Ambati Rayudu said while speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar.

Rayudu also believed CSK's batters are taking too long to play their shots, and the team's recent changes are more of a trial run for next season. He doesn't think most of the current squad will be retained, suggesting only seven or eight players might be kept.

"I don't think there's confusion in shot selection--if anything, there aren't enough shots being played. The batters are taking more time than they should. The change in personnel was needed, and what we're seeing now is more of a trial run for next season. I don't think CSK can carry forward most of their current squad--at best, seven or eight players might be retained," he added.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Harshal Patel was the standout performer in their dominant win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Friday in Chennai.

CSK continued their losing streak in the ongoing IPL, in nine matches they has won only two and lost seven. With this victory, SRH has risen to the eighth position in the points table with three wins and six losses, totalling six points.

CSK occupies the last place with two wins and seven losses, resulting in only four points. Next CSK will be playing against Punjab Kings on April 30 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)