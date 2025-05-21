The on-field spat between Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi and Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma became the new talk of the town. The incident took place during the IPL 2025 match between the two teams on Monday in Lucknow when Digvesh did his trademark 'notebook' celebration after dismissing Abhishek. The celebration by the LSG spinner did not go well with Abhishek as the SRH opener charged at Digvesh in anger, resulting in umpires intervening and making peace between the two players.

After the game, the spat continued as during the post-match handshake, the duo again exchanged some words and this time, LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya also intervened and urged them to sort the differences out. Few moments later, both Abhishek and Digvesh were seen walking with arms on each other's shoulders.

Amid all this drama, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka also came out and had a quick chat with Abhishek. In this moment, SRH batter Ishan Kishan was also present with the duo and some pictures of their meeting went viral on social media.

Sanjiv Goenka with Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma after the match #LSGvSRH #LSGvsSRH pic.twitter.com/y7KriYAS4P — Cricketism (@MidnightMusinng) May 19, 2025

During the post-match presentation, Abhishek also stated that everything is now fine between him and Digvesh.

"I spoke to him after the game and it is all good now. If we batted first, I might have had other plans but chasing such a total we had a clear plan. If you ask any player who has been doing well for the team, chasing 200 plus something you should be able to win the powerplay," said Abhishek.

"I wanted to express myself and if I do well, I know the team is gonna do well as well. It was the same plan I had in international cricket as well. Just express myself and knock it around," he added.

Talking about Digvesh, the LSG spinner has been handed a one-match suspension by the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council for repeated breach of the league's Code of Conduct.

Rathi had already been penalised twice by the IPL for his extravagant celebrations after taking wickets in LSG's matches.

The spinner was fined 50 percent match fee and was also handed a suspension from LSG's next game against the Gujarat Titans.

Abhishek Sharma was also penalised by the BCCI for his alteraction with Digvesh during the match.

The IPL release further read: "Abhishek Sharma, All-rounder, Sunrisers Hyderabad has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Monday. This was his first Level 1 offence under Article 2.6 this season and hence, he has accumulated One Demerit Point.