Delhi Capitals (DC) have got off to the ideal start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, winning their first two games, including a thumping win over previous year's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). DC's biggest reason for victory over SRH was Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, who grabbed an impressive five wicket-haul, running through the opposition top order. In the aftermath of the game, Starc's wife - Australia women's cricketer Alyssa Healy - made a cheeky post on Instagram to commemorate the performance.

Healy plays for UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL), but showed her support for Delhi Capitals in her post.

"Go UP Warriorz! And Delhi Capitals I suppose..." posted Healy on Instagram, with a picture of Starc celebrating one of his wickets.

The post was quickly noticed by Delhi Capitals themselves, who shared it on their social media.

"Sahi uttar, Alyssa ji (Correct answer, Alyssa)," posted Delhi Capitals.

Sahi uttar, Alyssa ji pic.twitter.com/fDDRmysI9R — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 30, 2025

Starc was in red hot form against Sunrisers Hyderabad. After Abhishek Sharma was run out in the first over, Starc bowled two more overs on the trot. He picked up the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Nitish Reddy in the same over, before dismissing the dangerous Travis Head.

Starc has now dismissed Head six times in eight innings against him, proving to be a bogey-man for one of the most devastating batters in the world.

The 35-year-old left-arm seamer seems to find his best form against SRH. In IPL 2024, while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Starc had saved his best form for the Qualifier 1 and Final, where he had won 'Player of the Match' in both games against SRH, helping KKR to the title.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2025: As it happened

Sunrisers Hyderabad attempted to recover from their early slump, which saw them pinned down at 37/4 inside the powerplay. The recovery charge was led by uncapped batter Aniket Verma, who smashed 74 off 31 balls.

However, Starc cleaned things up at the death, completing his five-wicket haul and bundling out SRH for 163.

Delhi Capitals chased down the total with ease, never seemingly on the back foot. Vice-captain Faf du Plessis slammed a 26-ball half-century, laying the foundation for a comfortable run chase.

In the end, DC reached the target with four overs to spare, making it two victories in two games for them to start the season. They moved up to second spot, only behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).