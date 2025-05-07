Singer Rahul Vaidya found himself in the middle of a controversy after calling Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli a 'joker'. Vaidya took to social media to comment on the episode concerning Virat and actress Avneet Kaur and following backlash from Kohli fans, he posted - “Virat Kohli's fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!” In a video on social media, paparazzi was heard asking Vaidya about the controversy and he responded - " Main bhi Virat Kohli ke fan hoon yaar. Maine koi pagal nahi bola hai, joker bola hai (I'm also a fan of Virat Kohli, man. I didn't call him crazy, I called him a joker),"

A mere 'like' from Kohli's account on a post about social media celebrity Avneet Kaur became the talk of the town a few days ago, prompting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and India batter to issue clarification.

After Kohli claimed that an Instagram algorithm mistake resulted in an interaction being recorded from his account, the social media chatter slowed down a little, before singer Rahul Vaidya stepped in.

Vaidya shared a few stories on Instragram, mocking Virat's clarification about the interaction with a post regarding Avneet Kaur.

"Main kehna chahta hoon ki aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kare. So, jo bhi ladki ho (I want to say that going forward, the algorithm might like many photos which I didn't do. So, the girls), please don't do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram's mistake, okay?"

Rahul further went on to claim that Kohli has blocked him on Instagram over the post, though that could also be an 'Instagram glitch', just as the RCB star had suggested himself.

"So guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, as you all know. I think that too is an Instagram glitch, Virat Kohli didn't block me. Instagram k algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko ki, 'Ek kaam kar, main tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kardeti hoon'. Hain na (Instagram's algorithm told Virat Kohli, 'I'll block Rahul Vaidya on your behalf') Right?" he signed off.