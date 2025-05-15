Punjab Kings have confirmed that all-rounder Mitchell Owen has joined the squad ahead of the resumption of the IPL 2025 on Friday. Owen, who was signed as a replacement for injured Glenn Maxwell, was signed for Rs 3 crore for the remainder of the tournament earlier this month. He has played 34 T20s and scored 646 runs, including two centuries and a highest score of 108. Owen also has 10 T20 wickets to his name. He was part of the PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi before linking up with the IPL side.

On his PSL debut season, Owen scored 102 runs in eight innings at an electric strike rate of 192.45.

The 23-year-old went unsold in last year's IPL mega auction but made a stunning comeback this January by etching his name into Big Bash League history. He matched Craig Simmons' record for the fastest BBL century, blasting 108 off just 42 balls—including 11 sixes to lead the Hobart Hurricanes to their first-ever title.

Building on his BBL heroics, he hammered a brilliant 149 off 69 deliveries for Tasmania in the One-Day Cup. His explosive form has since attracted franchise interest, earning him contracts in both the SA20 and PSL.

With seven wins from 11 matches, PBKS currently sit third on the points table and are well-positioned for a playoffs push. They will take on Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

The Punjab squad has arrived in Jaipur and will resume practice on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Australian duo of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis are expected to join PBKS for their clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) set to be played on May 24 in Jaipur, said sources to IANS on Thursday.

