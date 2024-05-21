A high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders and an unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to avoid a detour to the final, as they square off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Qualifier 1. The winner of the contest would directly book a spot in the final, while the loser would head to the Qualifier 2, where they will face the winner of the Eliminator contest. The final week of the IPL is set to unfold some enthralling cricketing action, but there also remains a threat from weather gods, considering how the last few games have gone in the T20 league.

As many as three matches have been impacted by rain in the IPL over the past week, and fans are keeping their fingers crossed as far as the playoff fixtures are concerned. But, the good news is that there's a Reserve Day in place for all 4 matches in the playoffs this season.

What happens if it rains in playoff matches?

According to Rule 13.7.3 in the IPL 2024 Match Playing Conditions, an extra 120 minutes or two hours are available to finish a match because of rain delay. The rule was in place even for league-stage matches. But, in playoffs, the Reserve Day option is available.

"For the play-off matches, in addition to the extra time referred to above, there may be reserve days (on which an incomplete play-off match shall be completed)."

Unlike previous editions of the IPL, there's a Reserve Day in place for all playoffs matches this season, including the final which will be held on May 26.

It also has to be noted that on the reserve day, the match will be played from the start.

As for the playoffs teams, If KKR were the first ones to make it to the knockouts this year, while SRH gave themselves a huge boost by inflicting a four-wicket loss on Punjab Kings on Sunday to eventually finish second with 17 points, ahead of Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan's match against Kolkata was washed out due to rain, keeping them at the third position while Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Chennai Super Kings in their final league game to seal 4th spot.