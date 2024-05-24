Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to clash in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This high-stakes encounter will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on May 24. The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST and both teams will be looking to secure a crucial victory in this iconic venue.

MA Chidambaram Stadium T20 Records

Win/Loss Record

The MA Chidambaram Stadium, known for its challenging pitch conditions and passionate crowd, has been a tough battleground for both SRH and RR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 10 matches at this venue, managing to win just one while losing eight. This record highlights their struggle to adapt to the conditions in Chennai.

Conversely, Rajasthan Royals have participated in nine matches at the same ground, securing two wins and suffering seven losses. Both teams will be eager to improve their records and gain an edge in this crucial match.

Average Score

Analysing the average scores at the MA Chidambaram Stadium provides insight into the batting performances of both teams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have an average score of 150 runs in T20 matches at this venue. This relatively low average indicates the challenges their batters have faced on the slow and turning track of Chennai.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have a higher average score of 171 runs at the same venue, suggesting a slightly better adaptation to the pitch conditions.

Highest Score

When it comes to the highest scores at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, SRH's best performance came in 2021 when they scored 177/5 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite this strong performance, they lost the match by 10 runs.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, achieved their highest total at this venue in 2010, scoring an impressive 223/5 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings. However, they too ended up on the losing side, with CSK winning by 23 runs.

Lowest Score

The lowest scores at the MA Chidambaram Stadium also reflect the challenges both teams have faced. Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded their lowest total of 134/10 against Chennai Super Kings in 2024, suffering a heavy defeat by 78 runs. This match underscored the difficulties SRH has had in tackling CSK's spin-heavy attack on their home turf.

SRH vs RR T20 Record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Interestingly, despite the number of matches both teams have played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, SRH and RR have not faced each other at this venue in T20 cricket. This upcoming match will be the first time these two teams go head-to-head at this stadium, adding an extra layer of intrigue and anticipation.

Conclusion

As SRH and RR prepare to face off in this crucial IPL 2024 match, the historical records and statistics from the MA Chidambaram Stadium will weigh heavily on their strategies. Both teams have struggled at this venue, but with a place in the IPL final on the line, they will be determined to overcome their past performances. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter as both teams look to rewrite their records and advance to the final.