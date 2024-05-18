Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2024 campaign ended on Friday. Both teams could not qualify for the playoffs. For Mumbai Indians, the removal of Rohit Sharma became a news and its impact hounded them till the last match. Current captain Hardik Pandya was booed and clearly he didn't enjoy the support of the MI fans. For LSG, though they came close to the playoffs, an animated discussion between owner Sanjiv Goenka and skipper KL Rahul garnered a lot of negative publicity.

In their last game, LSG beat MI in the teams' last match of the IPL 2024. Post that, Goenka had a lengthy chat with Rohit. The visuals of it started speculation on the internet.

There has been speculation that Rohit might leave MI this year.

Rohit Sharma admitted he could not live up to the batting standards expected from him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for Mumbai Indians, adding that despite his poor outing, his focus was to be in the right zone and work to iron out his flaws. Rohit, who was replaced by Hardik Pandya as MI's skipper ahead of the 2024 season, ended his tournament with a stunning 38-ball 68. Overall, Rohit amassed 417 runs in 14 innings at an average of 32.08 and a strike-rate of 150, including a century and fifty.

"As a batter, I know I didn't live up to the standard. But, after playing for all these years, I know that if I overthink, I won't play well. All I try is to stay in a good mindset, in the right zone, keep practicing, and improve on all the flaws in my game. That's all I kept doing,” Rohit told JioCinema.

MI had a below-par time in IPL 2024, ending with an 18-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, to conclude their season at the bottom of the points table.

“Our season didn't go according to plan. We blame ourselves for this because we made too many mistakes during the season. We lost many games that we should have won, but that's the nature of the IPL. You get a few chances and when those chances come, you must grab them," added Rohit.

His next assignment will be to captain India in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. India will play their only warm-up match against Bangladesh on June 1, before opening their campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the 34,000-seat modular Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

With IANS inputs