Mumbai Indians on Friday made a stunning announcement ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction next week. The five-time announced that Hardik Pandya will replace Rohit Sharma as captain of the franchise, starting with IPL 2024. Hardik, who left MI to join Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022, was traded in by the Mumbai-based franchise last month. The latest development came as a shock to many, especially fans of Rohit. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared a special post for Rohit, who had joined the franchise in 2011.

Pathan said that Rohit's name will always be synonymous with the franchise, having led MI to five IPL titles during his tenure as captain.

"Kitne bhi saal ki purani ye franchise kyon na ho jaae sabse upar naam Rohit Sharma ka rahega. @ImRo45 @mipaltan," Pathan captioned a post on social media platform X (former Twitter).

Earlier in a statement on Friday, Mumbai Indians said the change in leadership was part of their future planning and thanked Rohit for his exemplary service to the franchise.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL franchise alongside Chennai Super Kings who both have won five titles each.

Rohit, who recently led India to the ODI World Cup final, had been captaining the franchise since 2013 when they lifted first of their five IPL trophies.

The other titles under Rohit's captaincy came in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Mumbai Indians had made it to the play-offs in IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, Hardik has big shoes to fill as the new skipper of MI, as Rohit has led the franchise to five IPL title wins.

In 31 matches for GT from 2022-23, Pandya scored 833 runs at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of over 133. He also had 11 wickets for the team, with the best figures of 3/17.

Hardik also played 92 matches for MI from 2015-2021, scoring 1,476 runs at an average of 27.33 at a strike rate of over 153, with four half-centuries and best score of 91. He also took 42 wickets for the team, with the best bowling figures of 3/20.

Hardik has won five IPL trophies, four with MI (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and GT (2022).

