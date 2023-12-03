IPL 2024 mini auctions are just around the corner and the fans are eagerly waiting for the commencement of the 17th edition of the tournament. Not just for breathtaking cricket but IPL also grabs a lot of attention as the fans get to witness former India skipper MS Dhoni in action. The 42-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who has successfully led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles, confirmed his participation in the upcoming season. However, it will not be wrong to say that this season can be a farewell for Dhoni.

As the Chennai-based franchise will now be looking for a suitable replacement of Dhoni, former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has stated that Delhi Capitals star Rishabh Pant is the right candidate.

Pant is yet to make a comeback after his horrific road accident in December, last year. However, he has shown massive improvement in his practice and it is highly likely that he will be featuring in IPL 2024.

“Don't be surprised if they get Rishabh Pant by IPL 2025. MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant are very close. Obviously, Rishabh adores MS, and MS also likes him very much. They spend a lot of time together. Their connection and Rishabh's thinking are very similar, considering he is very attacking and positive. He's always talking about winning and what not,” said Dasgupta in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Delhi Capitals stared their training for IPL 2024 but Pant was not practising with the team, informed Ganguly back then.

"He's (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season," Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata on November 10.

"Rishabh won't be practising here (Kolkata) though. There's still time for him to get down to practice. By January (2024), he'll get even better," Ganguly said.

"We were talking about the team. He is the captain, so he put in his views regarding the upcoming auction. That's the reason he has come here (Kolkata), to finalise certain aspects related to the team," he added.

Talking about CSK, the defending champions have released England all-rounder Ben Stokes and will be going into the mini auctions with a purse of Rs 32.2 crore.

(With PTI Inputs)