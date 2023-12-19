Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, who missed the previous season due to severe injuries that he sustained during hai horrific car accident, is gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction. The Delhi Capitals captain has arrived in Dubai for the IPL 2024 auction. Pant will be the first active player to participate in the auction. He has never attended a similar event and is looking forward to it.

"It is something new and exciting. I haven't been a part of the auction process before. I am looking forward to it," he said in a video posted by Delhi Capitals.

"Doing much better than what I was doing a few months ago. Still on recovery to 100 per cent, but in a few months time I will be able to do it," he added.

When asked about his recovery, Pant further said: "It has been really amazing because whenever we keep playing cricket we feel no one loves us because there is so much pressure. Yes it was a hard time, but at least I got to know that people love and respect me and kind of kind of concern that they showed by heartwarming and crazy for me. It means a lot and helped a lot in recovery."

Pant made his IPL debut in 2016 following which he appeared in 98 matches for the franchises and scored 2838 runs with a strike rate of 147.97.

Pant has been out of competitive cricket for several months now and is recovering from critical injuries sustained in a car accident.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has demonstrated exemplary tenacity and determination in his recuperation.

His followers have been following his progress to full fitness and he has also been keeping updated through social media platforms.

Pant survived a horrific car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway but sustained critical injuries.

After receiving initial treatment in Dehradun, he was airlifted to Mumbai for better and more specialised treatment.

Pant missed out on the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the World Test Championship (WTC) final, and the ODI World Cup 2023.

However, it is hoped that he will return to full fitness soon and may even feature in India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup next year.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will take place in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on Tuesday, making it the first instance of an auction taking place overseas.

A maximum of 77 slots are now available, with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price, with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. Thirteen players are on the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

