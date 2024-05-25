Royal Challengers Bengaluru's quest for their maiden IPL trophy still continues as they lost against Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator of IPL 2024 and were knocked out of the tournament. RCB, who started their campaign with seven defeats out of eight matches, won six games on trot and entered the Playoffs. However, they failed to cast their magic in the Eliminator against RR and lost the game by four wickets. Former India batter and Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir stated that RR's fearless approach turned out to be a game-changer for them.

Gambhir also stated that the team with courage always has an advantage over the other one during a match. He added that momentum doesn't matter, when asked about RCB's loss to RR despite being on a six-match winning run.

"Even when I was the captain, I had said that momentum is a word that we just use too much. What matters is with what intensity do you take the field on the day. The team that plays fearlessly and with courage is the one that ends up with the advantage because neither the ball nor the bat knows the momentum," Gambhir said on Sportskeeda.

"There isn't much difference between the team that finished No.1 and the team that finished No.10. If there's a five match series between the two teams, I won't be surprised if the No.10 team beats the No.1 team comfortably. That's why the IPL is the toughest league in the world and at the level of any T20 World Cup. We all get the same purse and all teams formed are good," he added.

In IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad wrecked havoc on other teams with their powerful batting performances. However, Gambhir feels that their bowling unit is equally destructive.

"They do have quality bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins, and Natarajan. There has been a lot of talk about their batting because they have made such huge scores. But their bowling is equally destructive. You cannot have a good IPL season with only one department firing," said Gambhir.