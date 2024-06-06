Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming has revealed that India all-rounder Shivam Dube rates his own bowling skills pretty highly. Dube, who has worked with Fleming at Chennai Super Kings, didn't get the chance to bowl much during the entire IPL 2024 campaign. However, he gave a good account of himself in India's T20 World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh last week, taking two wickets to help the team get a convincing win. Fleming conceded that while the 'impact player' rule limited Dube's role as an all-rounder, the CSK coach also revealed that the player always backs himself as a bowler as if he is Kapil Dev.

"If his bowling is the way he talks about it, he's like Kapil Dev. He has been working really hard. He worked hard through the IPL. We had a number of players that could do the all-round role, and again, with the impact player rule, it actually diminishes the role of an all-rounder or a part-time bowler who bats well, which is bit of a shame" Fleming said on ESPNcricinfo.

Fleming also suggested that Dube can be a handful with his bowling variations if the condition is suitable.

"He's been doing his bowling, he has had his loads up. He can be awkward (to face) in the right conditions, which you'd say would be a little bit slow, where his cutters and change of pace could play a part. He can play a part, he can do a job and he has worked very hard on it," he added.

Fleming also shared his views on Dube's batting, saying that he has no doubts that the southpaw can be the gamechanger for India in the T20 World Cup and going forward.

"How he is used is very important. With the impact player rule, it was clear. He got instructions - to take down spinners. So with spinners operating, he can be a real bonus. He not only gives you a boost in the middle overs but it also makes teams change tactics. And that can be underestimated as well.

"He might also create the opportunity down the line as one of the finishers. He can be a really technical player. You want his form back. His power is there. He is an expected player and the type that if he gets on a run, would be the one that changes games for you," he added.