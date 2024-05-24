Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bagged six wins on the trot to reach Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs but were undone by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator on Wednesday. The elimination meant that it was the same old story for the Bengaluru franchise, that has failed to bag an IPL title for 17 seasons in a row. Seeing RCB bow out of the competition, former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu analysed the team's campaign in his own 'poetic' style, with some special words for Virat Kohli too.

Kohli ended the campaign with over 700 runs to his name, while also holding the Orange Cap which will most likely remain on his head by the time the tournament concludes. Sidhu, in a video shared by Star Sports, admitted that it was the battle of survival between RCB and RR, where Sanju Samson's team emerged victorious.

"Aar paar ki ladai thi, jeevan Maran ki ladai thi, swabhimaan ki ladai thi aur astitva ki ladai thi. Yahan doosra mauka nahi milega. Aapne kitne saare mauke gawaye hain aur uski wajah se Rajasthan Royals are deserved winner. Aur Kohli ka dil bada hai dost! Iss babbar sher ke andar dil ek boht bada hai. Dariya ke jaisa behta hai. Mubarakbaad dete hue. Deserved winners kehte hue. Prayas poora kiya lekin kuch cheezen aapke bas ke bahar hain (It was a battle for survival, a battle for self-respect, a battle for existence where no second chance was available. You wasted all opportunities, and hence, Rajasthan Royals were deserved winners. But, Virat Kohli's heart is huge. He congratulated the opponents, lauded them for their deserved win. He tried everything he could but some things are outside your control)," he said in the video.

"Aar paar ki ladai thi, jeevan maran ki ladai thi, swabhimaan ki ladai thi aur astitva ki ladai thi", @sherryontopp lauds @rajasthanroyals' performance in the Eliminator against @RCBTweets!



Expect more gold-class Sidhuism from the Sardar of the commentary box, as Hyderabad faces… pic.twitter.com/dmIoAtJr40 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 23, 2024

To conclude, Sidhu had no qualms in admitting that RCB 'choked' yet again, as their trophy-less continues in IPL.

"What cannot be cured has got to be endured. RCB raafta raafta chalte gaye aur ant me aa ke, they choked (RCB progressed step by step and choked in the end)," Sidhu had further said.