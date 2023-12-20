Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was part of the franchise's contingent at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction in Dubai. The wicket-keeper batter, who has been missing in action for more than a year due to injury, was present at the auction and took part in a number of bids. Later in the day, he was seen playing tennis with Chennai Super Kings star MS Dhoni in an indoor tennis court. Both cricketers looked focused during the game and an overhead smash from Pant even caught Dhoni by surprise. Fans were excited to see them in action and the video has gone viral on social media.

"Doing much better than what I was doing a few months ago. Still on recovery to 100 per cent, but in a few months time I will be able to do it," he said.

When asked about his recovery, Pant added: "It has been really amazing because whenever we keep playing cricket we feel no one loves us because there is so much pressure. Yes it was a hard time, but at least I got to know that people love and respect me and kind of kind of concern that they showed by heartwarming and crazy for me. It means a lot and helped a lot in recovery."

Pant made his IPL debut in 2016 following which he appeared in 98 matches for the franchises and scored 2838 runs with a strike rate of 147.97.

Pant has been out of competitive cricket for several months now and is recovering from critical injuries sustained in a car accident.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has demonstrated exemplary tenacity and determination in his recuperation.

His followers have been following his progress to full fitness and he has also been keeping updated through social media platforms.

Pant survived a horrific car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway but sustained critical injuries.

After receiving initial treatment in Dehradun, he was airlifted to Mumbai for better and more specialised treatment. Pant missed out on the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the World Test Championship (WTC) final, and the ODI World Cup 2023.

However, it is hoped that he will return to full fitness soon and may even feature in India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup next year.

(With ANI inputs)