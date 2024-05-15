For Lucknow Super Giants, their fate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 play-off race is no longer in their own hands. With a defeat to Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, the KL Rahul-led LSG are all but out of the IPL playoff race. Since, this past few days, LSG - particularly their owner Sanjiv Goenka - has been garnering negative publicity. It was due to an animated discussion with Rahul after LSG's loss to SunRisers Hyderabad, which was caught on camera. It led to massive trolling.

The LSG have 12 points from 13 games and their run-rate is just pathetic. Their 10-wicket loss to SunRisers Hyderabad saw it fall to -0.769. After their loss to DC, it has fallen to -0.787. The run rate that they possess is the worst among the four teams eyeing the fourth-place spot. They are all but out of the play-off race.

After their latest loss, Goenka was photographed again with Rahul. However, it was not animated at all. Throughout the match against DC, whenever KL Rahul did something spectacular or got our, the camera almost immediately focussed towards Goenka. HIs reaction throughout the match went viral. Before the match too, an image of the duo's meeting for dinner went viral.

KL Rahul Spotted Having a Chat With LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka After Lucknow Super Giants' Defeat to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024



They would first need to win their last match by a very big margin. They would also hope two of CSK, SRH and RCB lose their games by very big margins.