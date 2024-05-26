KKR vs SRH Live Streaming IPL 2024 Final Live Telecast: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The final will be the repeat of Qualifier 1 when KKR defeated SRH comprehensively to book their spot in the final. SRH, on the other hand, had to do it the tough way, overcoming Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 just a couple of nights back. KKR will hope to lift their third IPL trophy and end a 10-year wait for silverware. SRH meanwhile won the IPL back in 2016 after defeating RCB in the final in Bengaluru.

When will the KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 final be played?

The KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 final will be played on Sunday, May 26.

Where will the KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 final be played?

The KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 final will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 final start?

The KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 final will start at 7:30 PM IST (7 PM Toss).

Which TV channels will telecast the KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 final?

The KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 final will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 final?

The KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 final will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan