It was a mundane performance by SunRisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Rider in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2024 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. For a side, that now has the top highest scores in the IPL, SunRisers Hyderabad's decision to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders stemmed from the belief that they would be able to back their strength However, what happened was quite the opposite. KKR's Mitchell Starc came to the party at the right time as SRH were all out for just 159. KKR reached the target in less than 14 overs.

Kavya Maran, SRH owner, has been a constant presence in her team's matches throughout the IPL 2024. She was clearly not happy with the display of her team. However, one particular expression of hers has been widely shared. It was when SRH lost a review against KKR's Sunil Narine in the third over. The appeal was for a LBW off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but DRS showed that the ball was pitched outside leg.

It surprised Maran.

Unbeaten half-centuries by captain Shreyas Iyer (58*) and Venkatesh Iyer (51*) guided Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a crushing eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1 and place in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium here on Tuesday.

Hyderabad will have another chance to face KKR in the final as they will next take on the winner of the Eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai on Friday.

Chasing 160, openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine gave KKR an electric start in the Powerplay overs as the due scored runs at a run rate of over 10 runs per over.

The first-wicket partnership lasted for 44 runs in 20 balls before T. Natrajan made inroads in the fourth over. The pacer removed Gurbaz at the score of 23 to bring the side back in the game after the thundering start in the chase.

Venkatesh Iyer joined Narine in the middle and kept the momentum going as they added 23 runs before Pat Cummins got Narine (21) in his first over into the attack just after the powerplay.

Shreyas Iyer walked out to bat at No. 4 and built the match-winning partnership for the side that allowed them to chase the total with 38 balls to spare.

Shreyas (58*) and Venkatesh (51*) accumulated an unbeaten 97-run partnership for the third wicket and also smashed their individual fifties during the successful run-chase. Both players hit four sixes and five fours each as they went berserk to take their side to the final.

Earlier, KKR restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 159 all out in 19.3 overs after the latter decided to bat first.

