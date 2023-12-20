In a history-making move, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 24.75 crores just hours after his skipper Pat Cummins had breached the Rs 20 crore mark after being brought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), to become the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the auction in Dubai on Tuesday. Sam Curran, an all-around player for England, was previously the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having cost Punjab Kings (PBKS) INR 18.50 crore for him at the previous year's auction, as per Olympics.com.

At the IPL 2024 auction, 332 players from 13 different countries were up for bid. Of these, Indians made up 216. Following player retention, releases, and trades, the 10 clubs united in the IPL 2024 auction had a maximum of 77 spots available, including 30 overseas player quotas.

However, only KKR (23) and RR (22) decided not to pursue their entire quota of 25 players, meaning that 72 players were selected throughout the bidding process. All thirty international player places, however, were filled.

In addition to Starc and Cummins being the ones who started the 20 crore club in the IPL, other players who commanded premiums of 10 crore or more at the IPL 2024 auction were New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell (Rs 14.00 cr to CSK), Indian pacer Harshal Patel (Rs 11.75 cr to PBKS), West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph (Rs 11.50 cr to RCB), and Australian pacer Spencer Johnson (Rs 10 cr to GT).

IPL 2024 teams and full squads:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2024 squad:Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway*Maheesh Theekshana*, Matheesha Pathirana*, Mitchell Santner*, Moeen Ali*, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Rachin Ravindra*, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell*, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman* and Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2024 squad:Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje*, Axar Patel, David Warner*, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungi Ngidi*, Mitchell Marsh*, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Harry Brook*, Tristan Stubbs*, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson*, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope*, Swastik Chhikara.

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2024 squad:Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller*, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little*, Kane Williamson*, Matthew Wade*, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad*, R Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan*, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Azmatullah Omarzai*, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2024 squad:Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz*, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy*, Sunil Narine*, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell*, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc*, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford*, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rehman*, Gus Atkinson*, Sakib Hussain.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2024 squad:KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock*, Nicholas Pooran*, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers*, Marcus Stoinis*, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen ul Haq*, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood*, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal (traded from RR), Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Ashton Turner*, David Willey*, Mohammed Arshad Khan.

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2024 squad:Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis*, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Verma, Tim David*, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff*, Hardik Pandya (traded from GT), Romario Shepherd* (traded from LSG), Gerald Coetzee*, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara*, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi*, Shivalik Sharma.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2024 squad:Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone*, Jonny Bairstow*

Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Bhatia, Harpreet Brar, Atharva Taide, Vidwath Kaverappa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada*, Sam Curran*, Nathan Ellis*, Sikandar Raza*, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes*, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw*

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2024 squad: Faf du Plessis*, Glenn Maxwell*, Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks*, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley*, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Mayank Dagar (traded from SRH), Cameron Green* (traded from MI), Alzarri Joseph*, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran*, Lockie Ferguson*, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chuahan.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2024 squad:Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler*, Shimron Hetmyer*, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira*, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult*, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa*, Avesh Khan (from LSG), Rovman Powell*, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Nandre Burger*, Abid Mushtaq

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2024 squad:Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram*, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips*, Heinrich Klaasen*, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen*, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi*, Shahbaz Ahmed (traded from RCB), Travis Head*, Wanindu Hasaranga*, Pat Cummins*, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

* = Overseas players.

