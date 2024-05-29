Celebrations are not stopping anytime soon in the Kolkata Knight Riders camp as the Shreyas Iyer-led side lifted the coveted IPL 2024 trophy. The Kolkata-based franchise played phenomenal cricket throughout the season, bringing out some extraordinary knocks and breathtaking spells. In the summit clash, they easily dominated Sunrisers Hyderabad with both bat and ball and registered a big eight-wicket victory. After waiting for a decade, KKR finally added the third IPL trophy in their cabinet. They earlier clinched the title in 2012 and 2014.

Amid all the celebrations, KKR batter Rinku Singh gave fans a hilarious moment to cherish. As everyone from the KKR camp was celebrating at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, Rinku tried his hands at vlogging.

In a video going viral on social media, Rinku welcomed his viewers and requested them to subscribe his channel and press the bell icon. However, he fumbled while saying all this, which left Nitish Rana, his wife, and Anukul Roy in splits.

"Hello guys, welcome to new vlog. Subscribe kar lo. Ghanta button daba do. We have won the final trophy. My dream has come true. This my didi (Rana's wife), bhaiya (Rana) and Anukul," Rinku said.

"Outstanding feeling right now. Dream has come true - I have been here for 7 years and we are so happy. Credit to GG sir. I will finally lift the IPL trophy. It was God's plan," said Rinku after KKR's victory.

As the IPL 2024 has ended, everyone's eyes are now set on the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will kick-start from June 1, co-hosted by United States and the West Indies.

Rinku, who stunned everyone with his blistering knocks in IPL 2023, had an average outing with the bat in this edition. Resulting which, he was snubbed from Team India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup.

However, Rinku has been named as the travelling reserve, along with Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed.

First batch of the India squad reached New York on Monday, where they will be squaring off against Ireland in their campaign opener on June 5.