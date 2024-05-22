Yet another umpiring controversy rocked the IPL 2024. This time it happened in the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator with Dinsh Karthik's perceived LBW at the centre of it all. After Rajasthan Royals reigned supreme to reduce Royal Challengers Bengaluto to five down, the onus was on Dinesh Karthik to take the latter to a respectable total. But the batter was given LBW in the 15th over on the first ball that he faced. Karthik was given LBW off Avesh Khan's bowling.

The full and straight delivery, that bent late, hit the pads. After much deliberation, Karthik went for DRS. It showed a big spike on UltraEdge, but it was hard to decipher if it was because the bat was hitting pad or the ball. The ball was close to the bat as well. RR players Avesh Khan and Riyan Parag looked shocked as Karthik was given not out. RR Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara fumed and went to talk to the umpires.

Sunil Gavaskar had a clear verdict on air when the replay was being played. "The bat hit the pads and not the ball. If you've edged, you go straight up. You don't walk to the other end to confirm," he said.

"I don't think the umpire got it right," Kevin Pietersen said.

Dinesh Karthik survives! What a review



Kumar Sangakkara wants to have a meeting with the umpires #IPL2024 #RRvRCB #tapmad #HojaoADFree pic.twitter.com/XUx8ucuu72 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 22, 2024

#RCBvsRR

This TV umpire should be REMOVED from panel of @BCCI @IPL

Shocking decision.

Looks like he had pre-decided 2 give not out. @DineshKarthik shud hv walked.

For RCB -TV umpire their impact player @RCBTweets .@rajasthanroyals @KumarSanga2 we are with you pic.twitter.com/5YozXFxAc2 — Anu Modi Mukarji (@AnuMukarji) May 22, 2024

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator clash of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday.

The winner of the Eliminator will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 at Chennai on Friday. RCB made it to the playoffs after winning their last six consecutive league matches, while RR came on the back of four consecutive losses and their last league game being washed out in Guwahati.

After winning the toss, Samson said Shimron Hetmyer is back in the playing eleven after recovering from injury and is expected to be slotted in when RR begin their chase.

“Would like to bowl first looking at the conditions and the wicket. There was dew last night. It's all about the mindset. Really excited to come and play in this fabulous stadium,” he said.

“Great energy here. Looking at what has cricket taught us. When you have bad days, need to have character and confidence. That has been the challenging part - fitness and injuries,” he added.

The RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said he would have liked to bowl first too, if the coin toss had fallen in his favour and added his side is unchanged from their 27-run win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

“Watching the game last night, there was assistance for the seam bowlers early on. This looks on the drier side with some fake grass on top. We've had that mindset right through. Focusing on your own skills, being true to the way you want to play.”

With IANS inputs