Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni has revealed his daily routine in the midst of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni, 42, is hailed for his fitness by fans and experts despite the veteran in the backend of his career. Over the past few seasons, there have been talks surrounding Dhoni's future in the IPL. The 42-year-old had retired from international cricket in 2020, having played his last game for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. However, he remains active as a player in the IPL.

Speaking at event in Chennai, Dhoni shed light on his daily route. Dhoni revealed that he sleeps around 3 am in the morning and gets up around lunch time.

"I felt this is the right schedule to have for me. I sleep by 3 am. I get up by 11, 11:30, 12 whatever and then get on with the business. The reason is simple, I cannot sleep at 2 a.m., get up by, let's say, 10 o'clock and if the game is at 7:30, I get restless. And then when we play a game, by the time we come back it's actually late," Dhoni said at an event.

The veteran revealed that he doesn't like to change his sleep cycle as his body might not function accordingly if he tweaks the routine.

"Then we have to pack our bags, keep it outside. So, then you cannot have a routine where one day you will sleep at 2 and the other day you sleep at 3:30 or 4, because your body does not work like that," he added.

