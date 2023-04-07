Delhi Capitals, already reeling at the bottom half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 standings, are set to lose overseas star Mitchell Marsh for a few games. In an update, the franchise's bowling coach James Hopes revealed that Marsh will be returning home to get married. The personal event, however, will not see the Australian star miss the remainder of the campaign. After wrapping up the nuptials, the all-rounder will return to join the Capitals for the 16th edition of the league.

"He [Marsh] is not going to be available for the next few games. He is getting married," Hopes told the media in the press conference ahead of the Capitals clash with Royals in Guwahati.

Marsh, who is an all-rounder, has resumed bowling for the franchise, having not done so for tha national team on the recent tour. The DC coach also shed light on this topic in his conversation with the press.

"The idea was for him to start bowling from the India ODI series. But that got delayed. I think he bowled fantastically the other day. He will slot straight back when he gets back," Hopes explained.

The Capitals are winless in the tournament so far, having lost their first two games. Hopes, however, is hoping the youngsters in the team can turn things around in the matches to come.

"We have a few young players, who are facing bowling speeds of high 140s or low 150s for the first time. They are learning it the hard way through the competition. Hopefully, they'll get more comfortable with the high pace and start turning their performances around," the 44-year-old said.

The Delhi bowling coach also sees a big future for young wicket-keeper Abhishek Porel.

"Abishek Porel is a special talent. He got our innings going with the bat against Gujarat Titans and he did well with the gloves behind the wicket. He's a very good wicketkeeper and he'll catch up with the speed of the game with the bat as well," he further added.