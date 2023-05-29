Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sachin Tendulkar showered praises on Gujarat Titans star Shubman Gill following his match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Qualifier 2. Gill was in sublime form as he scored 129 off just 60 deliveries with the help of 7 fours and 10 sixes. Sachin said that the knock was nothing short of unforgettable and the legend went on to laud the youngster for his temperament and unwavering calmness on the field.

“Shubman Gill's performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited @mipaltan's hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket! What truly impressed me about Shubman's batting was his remarkable temperament, unwavering calmness, hunger for runs and astute running between the wickets,” Tendulkar said.

Shubman Gill's performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited @mipaltan's hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket!



What truly… pic.twitter.com/R3VLWQxhoT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 28, 2023

In a chat on ABP news, former India fast bowler Atul Wassan said that he feels Gill will 'swallow' the iconic trio of Kohli, Rohit and Dhoni as he grows as a cricketer.

"Mujhe to lag raha hai ye tridev ko ye Gill nigal jayega jis tarah se ye batting kar raha hai (I think Gill will swallow this legendary trio the way he has been batting)," Wassan said on ABP news when talking about Gill and his success against the likes of Kohli and Rohit in recent matches.

Wassan also said that MS Dhoni is the next in line (for Gill to beat), as Gujarat Titans are set to take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final.

"I feel next in line is Mahi. Even the Gujarat Titans team has looked excellent. Mumbai were in the game with Suryakumar Yadav there, but Gujarat have a good bowling depth as well. Despite coming in as a new team, they have made an impact. We had seen such excellence from CSK. Talking about Gill, he is a well-grounded player. Anyone could lose focus given the money and fame in IPL, but Gill has looked composed," he said.