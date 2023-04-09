Kolkata Knight Riders were dominant in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week and the occasion was made extra special by the attendance of owner and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The star actor supported his side from the stands at the Eden Gardens and following the massive win, he joined the celebrations with the cricketers in the dressing room. In a video posted on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan could be seen interacting with Afghanistan wicketkeeper batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz and his gesture won the hearts of many fans. Shah Rukh, who had a brilliant outing at the box office with ‘Pathaan', attempted to speak in Persian and the interaction ended with both of them hugging each other. Gurbaz had previously expressed his love for the star actor.

Kolkata Knight Riders faced defending champions Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Gujarat Titans rode on Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar's fifties to post a mammoth 204 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya missed the game as he is unwell and, in his place, Rashid Khan led GT.

Sudharsan made a 38-ball 53 while Shankar, who replaced Hardik, scored an unbeaten 63 off just 24 balls. Besides Sudharsan and Shankar, opener Shubman Gill made 39.

For KKR, Sunil Narine picked up three wickets by giving away 33 runs. Lockie Ferguson replaced Tim Southee in the playing XI but he proved to be extremely expensive along with Shardul Thakur.

(With PTI inputs)