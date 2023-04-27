Story ProgressBack to home
RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score: Sanju Samson's Men Look To Complete Double Over MS Dhoni's Team
RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals hope to bounce back with a win against Chennai Super Kings in match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur
RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Updates:Rajasthan Royals hope to bounce back with a win against Chennai Super Kings in match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. While RR head into this fixture with back-to-back defeats, CSK have been on a rampage with three victories on the trot. With their top-order comprising Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube firing together most of the time, CSK sit top of the points table. RR, on the other hand, are third and will reclaim the top spot with a win. The Sanju Samson-led side can take a bit of solace from the fact they emerged victorious in their first meeting of this season against CSK. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
- 16:16 (IST)RR vs CSK Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. RR, 3, will go above CSK, 1, in the points table with a win. Not to forget, RR won the reverse fixture in Chennai.
