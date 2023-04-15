Rinku Singh played a knock for the ages to save Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s blushes in an IPL 2023 game against the Gujarat Titans. With KKR needing 29 runs off the final over, Rinku smashed GT pacer Yash Dayal for five sixes on the trot and secured a memorable win for KKR. Former Ahead of KKR's game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, India opener Virender Sehwag has now compared Rinku to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

Sehwag explained that when Tendulkar and Dhoni were were batting, the Indian team always had hopes on the two legends. Similarly, with Rinku in the side, KKR also have someone who they can rely on.

"There is a belief in KKR team that Rinku Singh is still there. When MS Dhoni had started finishing off games, there was a belief that Dhoni is still there. In 90s, it was if Tendulkar is there match can be won, if not then no. Now the same thing is with KKR and Rinku Singh. Before it was Andre Russell for them," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

However, Sehwag suggested that Rinku won't be able to match or better his feat of hitting five sixes in an over.

"This has never happened in the history of cricket and Rinku Singh will never be able to do this again. This record that has happened, it might be broke, but Rinku will never in his life be able to hit 6 sixes and break that record. You also need a bit of luck. If it was Alzarri Joseph bowling even Rinku would have known that he wouldn't be able to hit him. But he has faced Yash Dayal all his life in the nets. So Rinku had the right mindset," he added.