Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta was in attendance for her side's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Gujarat Titans at the IS Bindra International Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. Despite PBKS suffering a narrow defeat, the Bollywood actress didn't lose her spirit as she went on to greet players from both teams after the match. In a video shared on social media, Zinta was even seen giving jerseys to fans after the conclusion of the match. The video of her gesture has gone viral on social media.

Nice gesture from Preity Zinta to give Punjab Kings jerseys to the fans.pic.twitter.com/2iYHshzIiG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 14, 2023

PBKS have now lost back-to-back matches, having started the tournament with two wins in as many outings.

On Friday, Shubman Gill starred in a six-wicket win for defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans.

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat were cruising towards victory until England all-rounder Sam Curran removed Gill for 67 in the final over of the chase to raise hopes for Punjab.

Punjab, captained by former India opener Shikhar Dhawan, could only score 153-8 after they were put in to bat by their opponents.

Curran, the most expensive player in tournament history at $2.23 million, tried to defend seven off the last over but Rahul Tewatia smacked the penultimate ball for four to win the game.

Earlier, Earlier, none of the Punjab batters managed to convert their slow and scratchy starts into a bigger score as they faced a very disciplined bowling performance from Gujarat.

Shahrukh Khan's quick-fire 22 and contributions from Curran (22) and Jitesh Sharma (25) took Punjab to a below-par score.