The entire cricketing world is asking the same question, "Is MS Dhoni going to retire after this IPL season?". Though only Dhoni knows whether he has another Indian Premier League season in him in the Chennai Super Kings shirt, opinions and predictions over his future have been coming in from all corners of the cricketing fraternity. However, CSK opener Devon Conway is hoping this isn't Dhoni's last season. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was also a part of the chat with Conway after the team's win over CSK, said that Dhoni has 5 more years in him.

"He has played so much cricket and is highly respected. If the person of that magnitude has your backing and you know he believes in you it gives you so much confidence as a player," Conway said in a chat with Gaikwad, in a video posted by IPL.

"We are very lucky to have Mahi bhai in the group. Hopefully, this is not his last season," Conway added before Gaikwad said: "He has got at least five years in him". Conway also echoed his opening partner's words and further said: "His knee is all good."

During the chat, Ruturaj opened up on his experience of playing under Dhoni, having already featured in 50 games for CSK with the 'Thala' as the captain.

"If I look back at the journey, right from the first game, until now he has been the same. There's no difference. He is humble, he is open for talks. To have that confidence of him behind me I know that whatever he is saying and I can go and ask anything I want. It is exactly what a youngster needs in the dressing room," he said.

With CSK now set to take on the defending champions Guajrat Titans in the Qualifier 1, an update regarding Dhoni's future might not be too far.