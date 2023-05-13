Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan showcased his all-round abilities in a losing cause against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2023 match on Friday. Rashid (4/30) was the pick of the bowlers for GT, and also smashed a counter-attacking half-century. However, Rashid slammed 79* in just 32 balls, consisting of three fours and 10 sixes. He put on an 88-run stand for the ninth wicket with Alzarri Joseph (7*) to take GT to 191/8 in their 20 overs. MI won the match by 27 runs.

Veteran cricket commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle was in awe of Rashid's all-round show as he took to Twitter and showered a lot of praise on the Afghan all-rounder.

"Soon, there will be nothing that Rashid Khan cannot do....." Bhogle tweeted.

Soon, there will be nothing that Rashid Khan cannot do..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2023

Rashid's knock consisted of three fours and 10 towering sixes.

These 10 sixes hit by Rashid Khan are the second-most by a player during a run-chase in IPL history.

The most sixes by a player during a run chase in IPL history were hit by MI's Sanath Jayasuriya. He smashed a whooping 11 sixes during a run chase against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during IPL 2008.

Adam Gilchrist (10 sixes for Deccan Chargers against MI, IPL 2008) and Kieron Pollard (10 sixes against Punjab Kings, IPL 2019) have also hit 10 sixes during an IPL run-chase.

Rashid, with 10 sixes, also has the highest number of sixes by a GT player in a single innings.

This record was previously held by Shubman Gill, who had just hit seven sixes in his 94* run knock against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) recently. David Miller also hit six sixes against CSK during IPL 2022.

Rashid's 10 maximums are also the joint-ninth highest sixes in a single inning by a batter in T20 cricket.

The highest amount of sixes in a single T20 inning by a batter is held by Chris Gayle, who smashed 18 sixes in his knock of 146* for Rangpur Riders against Dhaka Dynamites in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

