Story ProgressBack to home
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Face Rajasthan Royals Challenge In 1000th IPL Match
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Misfiring Mumbai Indians will have to bring their 'A-game' to the show in order to stop Rajasthan Royals' juggernaut
MI vs RR Live Updates: Mumbai Indians host Rajasthan Royals tonight.© BCCI/IPL
IPL 2023, MI vs RR Live Updates: Misfiring Mumbai Indians will have to bring their 'A-game' to the show in order to stop Rajasthan Royals' juggernaut when the two teams meet in in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday. RR are currently at the top of the table with some incredible performances -- for example their one-sided routing of Chennai Super Kings. Despite losing two of their last three matches, the Sanju Samson-led side is in prime form and delivering in all departments. On the other hand, there are serious concerns for MI, especially their death bowling, which was responsible for their last two defeats in high-scoring games. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Score and Updates from IPL 2023 match between MI and RR, straight from Wankhede Stadium:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 16:43 (IST)MI vs RR Live: Mumbai Indians have their task cut out!Misfiring Mumbai Indians will have to bring their 'A-game' to the show in order to stop Rajasthan Royals' juggernaut. RR are currently at the top of the table with some incredible performances. Despite losing two of their last three matches, the Sanju Samson-led side is in prime form and delivering in all departments. On the other hand, there are serious concerns for MI, especially their death bowling, which was responsible for their last two defeats in high-scoring games.
- 16:34 (IST)MI vs RR Live: 1000th IPL match!The game between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be the 1000th match of the Indian Premier League. The tournament was kicked off in 2008 and has been a huge success since then. Apart from entertaining the audience over the years, it has also given several youngsters a stage to rub shoulders with international cricketers.
- 16:30 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of match number 42 of IPL 2023. Mumbai Indians host Rajasthan Royals in the second game on Sunday. Stay connected for all the live udpates!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.