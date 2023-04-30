IPL 2023, MI vs RR Live Updates: Misfiring Mumbai Indians will have to bring their 'A-game' to the show in order to stop Rajasthan Royals' juggernaut when the two teams meet in in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday. RR are currently at the top of the table with some incredible performances -- for example their one-sided routing of Chennai Super Kings. Despite losing two of their last three matches, the Sanju Samson-led side is in prime form and delivering in all departments. On the other hand, there are serious concerns for MI, especially their death bowling, which was responsible for their last two defeats in high-scoring games. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE)

Here are the Live Score and Updates from IPL 2023 match between MI and RR, straight from Wankhede Stadium: