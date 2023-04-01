Story ProgressBack to home
LSG vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants Face David Warner-Led Delhi Capitals In Campaign Opener
LSG vs DC Live Score: Under the leadership of KL Rahul, LSG would aim to do further better this season, while DC will be led by a new captain in David Warner.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score© BCCI/IPL
IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants will be up against Delhi Capitals in their opening match of the tournament on Saturday. Under the leadership of KL Rahul, LSG would aim to do further better this season. In their inaugural IPL edition, LSG went till the Eliminator match. Talking about DC, they will be led by a new skipper. As Rishabh Pant is ruled out of the entire season due to injury, it is David Warner, who will captain the side in IPL 2023. Warner has captained Delhi franchise in the past, the then Delhi Daredevils, and has had a successful run as a skipper in IPL with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, leading them to their only title win in the 2016 edition. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, straight from Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
- 18:44 (IST)LSG vs DC Live: New captain for Delhi CapitalsDelhi Capitals will be led by David Warner this season as Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the entire season. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter is currently recovering from a horrific car crash he met with in December last year.
- 18:32 (IST)LSG vs DC Live: Welcome!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. Stay connected for the live updates!
