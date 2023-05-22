Impressed by his temprament during pressure situations, former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody said India should definitely look at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh for the finisher's role going into the future. Despite KKR enduring a poor season, Rinku's form has been the biggest positive sign for the two-time champions. In 14 league matches, Rinku scored 474 runs at an average of 59.25. He has hit four half-ceturies, striking at 149.5. On Saturday, Rinku smashed an unbeaten 67 off just 33 balls, but KKR fell short by one run.

"We definitely know now that he's the finisher India should consider going forward into World Cups. He's shown enormous temprament, skill and consistency with the bat. Without a doubt, because he's got the game, he's got a strong foundation to his name. He averages nearly 60 in first class cricket. He hasn't just sort of been plucked out of nowhere as a really good ball striker, without any pedigree. One of the most impressive things is his temperament and the best finishers generally have really calculated minds but also very calm minds under pressure and he seems to have that," Moody said on ESPNcricinfo.

Moody also likened Rinku's temprament to the likes of Michael Bevan and Michael Hussey.

"Look, I don't know him personally, I've never worked with him, but just as an observer and a fan, I look at it and think this guy's composed. He's in control. And I've seen that before in players historically like Michael Bevan, who I've played quite a bit of cricket with. In 50 over cricket he had that trait of just you're thinking the games getting away from him but he's got it absolutely under control. Mike Hussey of more recent than Michael Bevan. They seem to just understand how to finish a game in a very calm and composed way," he added.